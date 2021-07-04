Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 6.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $678.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.21 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

