Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 2.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,154 shares of company stock worth $49,338,720. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

NYSE TWLO traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.40. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.