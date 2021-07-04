Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $36.09 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 4.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,464.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,362. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,261.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

