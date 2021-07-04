Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

