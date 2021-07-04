Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12.
About Berkshire Bancorp
