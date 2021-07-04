Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) a $123.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CureVac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $4,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

