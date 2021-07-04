Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 513 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $229.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.24 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

