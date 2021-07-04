Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 166,740 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,740 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Uniti Group worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.