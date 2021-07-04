Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.87 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.