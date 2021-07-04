Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,514,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,033,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.76. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.