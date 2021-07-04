Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 443.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 13.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 306,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 7.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,676,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.