Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $26.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.