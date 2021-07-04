Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in BCE by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

