Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

