Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $58,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.66 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58.

