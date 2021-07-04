Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $12,699,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $352.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $156.10 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.