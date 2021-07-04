Benchmark Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $235.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.75.
IPGP stock opened at $211.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
