Benchmark Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $235.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.75.

IPGP stock opened at $211.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.95. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

