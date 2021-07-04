BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the first quarter valued at $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.