BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGNE stock traded down $10.39 on Tuesday, reaching $339.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,727. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

