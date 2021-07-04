Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $31.30 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.