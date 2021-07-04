BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Southern by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 250,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 206,294 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

