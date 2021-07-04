BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 496 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $56.20.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.