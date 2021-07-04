Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period.

Shares of BGH opened at $17.24 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

