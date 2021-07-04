Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $123.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 163,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,189. Barings BDC has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barings BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 442,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

