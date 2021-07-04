Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get SES alerts:

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SES will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.