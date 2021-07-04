Barclays Reiterates CHF 29 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Barclays set a CHF 29 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 32 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 28.08.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

