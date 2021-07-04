Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABB. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after acquiring an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 590,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

