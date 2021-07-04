Barclays PLC Trims Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Badger Meter worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $98.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.34. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.