Barclays PLC Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $150.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.59. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.