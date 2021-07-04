Barclays PLC Sells 7,190 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Criteo worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 84,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

