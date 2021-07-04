Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

