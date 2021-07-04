Barclays PLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 544.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,127,000 after acquiring an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $59.40 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

