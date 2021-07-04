Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Barclays by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

