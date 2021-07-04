Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 526,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

