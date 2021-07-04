Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 83,291 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Nexstar Media Group worth $37,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,940,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST opened at $151.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

