Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 56,500 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Perrigo worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $46.91 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

