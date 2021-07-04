Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,006,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. G.Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of ACA opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

