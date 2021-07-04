Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.62 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $35,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

