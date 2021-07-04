Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $36,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $91,506,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

