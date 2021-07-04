Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 29,689 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $38,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 135,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

