Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

