Bank of Montreal Can Sells 20,001 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.44 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

