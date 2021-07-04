Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 379.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.05. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.