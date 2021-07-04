Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.60 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $591.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $605.73.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

