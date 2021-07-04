Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $97,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,905. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.