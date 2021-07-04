Bank of Montreal Can Buys 423 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

