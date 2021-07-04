Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,470 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $56,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,085 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

