Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

