Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $316,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $448,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.92 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

