Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $300,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter worth $38,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $26.55 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

