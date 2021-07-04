Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $289,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $666.72 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.03 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $610.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

